DMV field office in Paso Robles to be closed temporarily

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Paso Robles is temporarily closing for renovations.

The field office, located at 841 Park St., will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. It is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Renovations will include new flooring and interior paint, according to DMV officials.

The DMV office located at 3190 S. Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo will remain open.

To make an appointment or conduct DMV business online


