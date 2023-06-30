Do you know a 'Central Coast Pops Star'? Nominate someone to direct the SLO Symphony

The San Luis Obispo Symphony is seeking nominations for a “Central Coast Pops Star” -- a community member who has made a significant and positive impact on the Central Coast. The winner will be honored at the Symphony's Pops By the Sea fundraiser and will get to direct the orchestra.

Nominations must be submitted by August 1, 2023. The Symphony’s board, staff, and committee members will review submissions and select the winner.

In addition to directing the orchestra for one song, the winner will receive a table for ten at the event.

The winner will be notified by August 7.

Click here to submit a nomination.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony’s annual Pops By the Sea concert will take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Guest artists, including singer Damon Castillo and his band, will also perform.

Click here to purchase tickets.