Do you want to tour the Polynesian boat Hokule'a? It's in Morro Bay for a limited time

Polynesian boat Hokule'a arrived at Morro Bay on Friday and is now open for tours.

This is the vessel's 15th major voyage in 50 years. Crew members say they are currently on the eighth leg of the trip from Alaska and around the Pacific to Japan.

“We're voyaging for the earth, and we're voyaging to travel to learn from different community and indigenous people throughout the Pacific, but also to share our knowledge with those people and coming together,” said Mark Ellis, the Moananuiākea Voyage Captain. “If we all do it together, we're hoping that the Earth will be a better place.”

Captain Ellis described his experience on board this unique vessel.

“We left at 1:30 a.m., and as we traveled out of Monterey Bay, all the stars came out, so it was kind of like a life-sized planetarium where everything came out, and we could tell our directions and we knew exactly where we were,” said Captain Ellis.

Ellis adds that one of the goals of the voyage is to travel and learn from different community and indigenous people throughout the pacific and share their knowledge with them.

Tours tomorrow Sunday from 10 AM to 12 PM and between 2 PM and 5PM.