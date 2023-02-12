Doan Family: restrictions lifted in search for Kyle Doan

Restrictions in the search for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan have been lifted.

Doan was swept away by flood waters near San Miguel while his mother, Lindsy Doan, drove him to school on January 9.

No trace of Kyle has been found in the month since, except from his shoe.

The Doan family wrote a letter to Governor Newsom earlier this week, seeking more help from the state in the search for their soon.

Now, the family tells KSBY that the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are lifting all restrictions in the search for Kyle.

This means that search crews will be able to use heavy machinery operated by licensed operators.

The Doan family says they will be organizing searches soon and they are beyond relieved and thankful.

The family plans to release a letter Saturday night, thanking the state of California for the approval.