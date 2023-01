A dog was rescued from a cliff in Santa Barbara County and reunited with its owner Wednesday morning just after 10:30 a.m. according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

The dog was trapped on a 150-foot cliff. Fire officials rescued the dog who was located approximately 75 feet down the cliff.

The dog was lowered down to an unidentified beach and walked out to a safe location for reunification with its owner.

Officials have not released any other information at this time.