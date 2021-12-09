Dog rescued from Lompoc house fire, no injuries reported

Fire crews responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a Lompoc home on Tuesday.

The fire department responded to the house fire, located on the 900 block of E. Lemon Ave., at 11:59 a.m. on Dec. 7, officials say.

By the time crews arrived, the home's occupants had evacuated, but a dog was still inside the home.

Lompoc fire crews entered the home and contained the fire. Firefighters rescued the dog, which was uninjured.

Officials say the house fire was knocked down after 10 minutes, though crews stayed on scene for another hour to salvage and overhaul the home.

Officials say it appears that the fire was started accidentally.