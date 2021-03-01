Morro Bay PD to review the shooting of a dog by one of its officers

UPDATE (March 2, 2021) - The owner of a dog who was shot by a Morro Bay police officer over the weekend is disputing the police department's version of the events.

The woman told KSBY News that the three-and-a-half-year-old Great Pyrenees-lab mix named "Gunner" has never shown aggression toward anyone and only ran out of the home after the officer left the door open.

She claims the officer shot the dog after he tripped and fell and that the dog was not close to the officer at the time.

She said Gunner will survive but lost an eye.

KSBY News has requested body camera and dash-camera footage of the incident from the Morro Bay Police Department.

Gunner's owner says she plans to file a complaint against the department.

___

(March 1, 2021) - Morro Bay police say they'll be reviewing an incident over the weekend that led to an officer shooting a dog.

Police say officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Atascadero Road.

Once on scene, police say a dog "aggressively charged at an officer and knocked him to the ground."

The canine reportedly continued attacking the officer, leading the officer to shoot the dog, police say.

The dog was taken by its owner to an emergency vet, according to police, who say at last check, the dog was alive.

The officer was not hurt.

"The use of force against the canine will be reviewed, as is all use of force applications per department policy," police said, adding that San Luis Obispo County Animal Service will also be conducing a review of the incident related to the dog.

No other information was immediately available.