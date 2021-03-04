Dogs in shelters during Texas storm to be up for adoption in Santa Barbara Co.

Nearly two dozen dogs from Texas animal shelters will soon be up for adoption in Santa Barbara County.

The 22 dogs are expected to arrive on the Central Coast Saturday evening.

They are being moved from Texas shelters after a winter storm last month led to a rapid influx of animals in shelters there.

SB Co. Animal Services

Because of this, some dogs and cats already in shelters before the storm hit are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space and resources.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says many animal organizations came together to transport 1,000 of the animals impacted across state lines to help free up space in Texas shelters.

Volunteers with Santa Barbara County Animal Services are making the 18-hour roundtrip drive from an animal care center in Arizona and are expected to be back in Santa Barbara County Saturday evening.

SB Co. Animal Services

“As a municipal shelter, it’s unusual for us to transfer in animals from other jurisdictions, but in times of disaster and crisis, our network of animal shelters work together to save as many animals as possible. We are so grateful that we are in a position to offer these 22 dogs a new and loving life in Santa Barbara!,” said Animal Services Director Angela Yates.

The dogs range in size from four to 70 pounds and are said to be happy and social.

A special adoption event is set for Tuesday once the dogs have been examined by a vet.