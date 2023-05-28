Dogs rescued after a fire broke out in the attic of a house in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a house located at 600 block of Clydesdale Circle.

The incident occurred at 12:02 P.M.

Upon arrival, crews found the attic of a home engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in the attic without it spreading to other parts of the house.

Authorities said they rescued three dogs that were at the home.

According to Paso Robles Fire, the incident was the result of an electrical equipment malfunction.

No one was injured in the fire.

