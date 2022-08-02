'Dogust': Woods Humane Society says happy birthday to shelter dogs all month

August 1 has been designated the National Birthday for Shelter Dogs, also known as Dogust, and Woods Humane Society is celebrating by throwing a month-long party.

The festivities will include a $10,000 matching birthday fundraiser made possible by the Marianne and Stacy Cocks Fund. Every donation made to the shelter will be doubled to help twice as many homeless pets.

Woods will also treat all of the pets in the shelter with birthday surprises that will be shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Adoption fees will also be waived for any animals that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days.

According to Woods Humane Society, the shelter currently has 26 long-term animals.

To donate to the Dogust Double Your Donation fundraiser, click here.

To view animals currently available for adoption, click here.