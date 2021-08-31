DOJ investigation finds constitutional violations at SLO Co. Jail

Constitutional violations were reportedly found at the San Luis Obispo County Jail following an independent investigation launched in 2018 by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The findings announced Tuesday state, “The Justice Department concluded that there is reason to believe that the practices at the jail violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).”

The violations reportedly include failing to provide constitutionally adequate medical and mental health care to prisoners, violating the constitutional rights of prisoners with serious mental illness through its prolonged use of restrictive housing and violating the rights of prisoners through the use of excessive force, according to a DOJ press release, which adds that ADA violations were also found by the jail denying prisoners with mental health disabilities access to services, programs and activities.

The investigation began following the deaths of several inmates, but county officials said it was not focusing on any single event.

The report is calling on the jail to make changes.

The DOJ says the jail was notified of the findings and supporting facts along with the necessary measures needed to address them.

“Our Constitution guarantees that all people held in jails and prisons across our country are treated humanely, and that includes providing access to necessary medical and mental health care,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a press release. “After a comprehensive investigation, we found that the San Luis Obispo Jail harms the people it incarcerates by subjecting them to excessive force and by failing to provide adequate medical and mental health care. The Justice Department hopes to continue to work with the jail to resolve these systemic problems.”

Since the death of inmate Andrew Holland, who passed away after being confined in a restraint chair for nearly two days in 2017, several changes have been made at the jail, including the hiring of a new Chief Medical Officer, contracting out medical and mental health services, and the pending opening of a mental health unit.

In 2017, San Luis Obispo County settled a lawsuit over Holland’s death for $5 million.

His death, and the death of another inmate a few months later, prompted the sheriff to call for an independent FBI investigation into the possibility of civil rights violations at his own jail.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to release a statement late in the day Tuesday regarding the DOJ findings.

