Domestic dispute ends in stabbing, arrest in San Luis Obispo

One person was arrested and another was sent to the hospital after an argument led to a stabbing in San Luis Obispo Friday.

San Luis Obispo Police officers say a family dispute on King Ct. in San Luis Obispo turned violent.

Police were called to the area at about 12:00 p.m. on May 13.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, and officials say the person is expected to recover. The stabbing suspect was arrested.

Police say they are not ready to release any additional information about the victim or the suspect at this point in the investigation.