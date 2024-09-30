Domestic disturbance call prompts SWAT, crisis negotiation response in Santa Barbara

People are asked to avoid a portion of Santa Barbara due to police activity.

Santa Barbara police say Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., the department responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on the 500 block of North Salsipuedes St.

Police say the suspect involved in the reported incident barricaded himself inside the apartment, ignoring officers’ commands to come out. Police say the female victim was able to get out and is safe.

While the Santa Barbara Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Response Team responded to the incident, by Monday morning, police said the incident was still evolving and asked people to stay out of the area.

The called the incident isolated and said there is no current threat to people in nearby homes or schools.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.