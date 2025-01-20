Donald Trump returns to the White House for his second term. Here's how locals reacted.

Inauguration Day is on Monday and it marks the official transfer of presidential power from President Biden to President-elect Donald Trump.

Some people in the community are not happy about the president-to-be.

“I’m worried and just trying to keep an open mind,” Antonia Clemmensen said.

“Fingers crossed that he does better than the first time," Harley Giles said. "Personally, I support women and free speech and everyone should have the equal right to vote and speak their mind."

Others in the community are excited for what's to come.

“I feel good about it and it's going to help us out in the long run, and a lot of things will get better,” Xavier Bernard said.

“I feel good, like whoever the president is, we don't have a choice.," Majorie Calvillo said. "The people voted who they wanted to and for the next four years it doesn't matter if you complain or don't complain it doesn't change anything."

As soon as Trump becomes president, he promises to take action on immigration, the economy, climate change, and more.

Some community members are hoping to see changes over the next four years.

“I would like to see property value go down, as well as the cost of gas, living, and food,” Bernard said.

“I would like to see changes to the border, gas prices, economy, and hopefully a little more peace in the world,” Rudy Galindo said.

Republican Donald Trump, is the second president ever to serve two nonconsecutive terms. His first term was from 2017 to 2021.

Some say his first term was great.

“I was able to retire because of him," Galindo said. "My 401k went crazy and it led me to retirement."

Others disagree.

“It was a big clown show,” Paul Clemmensen said.

Americans around the community are hoping this next term goes smoothly.

“I don't agree with a lot of things that the president has to say but we’ll see what he does with the next four years,” Giles said.

“We need someone who has a business background and who has been successful," Calvillo said. "America is a business, and it needs to be run without the feeling of getting all into it for the best possible outcome. I’m hoping it will be more affordable and not so chaotic."

The Inauguration Ceremony will take place on January 20, 2025, inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.