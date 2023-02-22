Donations and volunteers needed for South County Warming Center

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is seeking volunteers and donations for the South County Warming Center.

Due to the dropping temperatures and rain, the warming center is open Wednesday through Friday at the South County Regional Center on 800 West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

There is an urgent need for new sweatshirts and sweatpants, 5Cities Homeless Coalition said.

They are also looking for donations of other items, including:



Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar

Soft breakfast bars, cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

Instant Noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

NEW socks, and underwear

Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/

Large backpacks

Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Volunteers are needed to help run the warming center, including set-up, check-in, dinner and breakfast, overnight supervision, and more.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the Warming Center Lead, Charmain Navarrete by phone at (805) 295-1501 or by email at charmain.navarrete@5chc.org.

You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.