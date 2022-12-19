Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Donations help provide gift bags to inmates, staff at Santa Barbara Co. Jail

22-115 Assembling Bags (002).jpg
SBSO
Gift bags for jail inmates and staff being assembled
22-115 Assembling Bags (002).jpg
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 17:06:23-05

Community members and other faith-based organizations who work or provide services at the Santa Barbara County Jail are helping provide gift bags to inmates and staff there.

The sheriff’s office says various things like ramen, shampoo and conditioner, chocolates, energy bars, cookies and more were donated to the sheriff’s Programs Unit and Chaplain program and Impact Ministry, which is celebrating the joy of giving this season.

The items were used to make 875 gift bags that were distributed to inmates and staff at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on Sunday and at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says this is the fifth year this has been done by the Impact Ministry.

22-115 Cart Full of Gift Bags_.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png