Donations help provide gift bags to inmates, staff at Santa Barbara Co. Jail

Community members and other faith-based organizations who work or provide services at the Santa Barbara County Jail are helping provide gift bags to inmates and staff there.

The sheriff’s office says various things like ramen, shampoo and conditioner, chocolates, energy bars, cookies and more were donated to the sheriff’s Programs Unit and Chaplain program and Impact Ministry, which is celebrating the joy of giving this season.

The items were used to make 875 gift bags that were distributed to inmates and staff at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on Sunday and at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says this is the fifth year this has been done by the Impact Ministry.