Don't be scammed: Lompoc discussion to unveil clever schemes crooks use

Worried about being scammed or having a loved one fall victim to a scam?

A discussion is taking place next week in Lompoc where a panel of three legal experts “will detail how crooks use clever schemes to defraud their victims, including a large percentage of seniors.”

“Stop the Scam” is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Scams ranging from lottery winnings, technical support phishing, romance scams and more will be discussed along with other information on fraud prevention, intervention and victim support services. The goal is to have attendees learn “how to protect themselves and others and understand the warning signs for various scams.”

The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.