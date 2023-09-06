Double your donation to KSBY's book campaign today on National Read a Book Day!

Happy National Read a Book Day!

At KSBY, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than by giving books to a child in need right here on the Central Coast.

By donating to the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign today, Sept. 6, your generous gift will go twice as far.

The Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $150,000 in donations made to the campaign today.

Books can truly change the future for children who are filled with potential but face an economic disadvantage.

Every dollar you donate buys books for local children in need by bringing free Scholastic Book Fairs to their school.

DONATE NOW to make sure these matching dollars help children on the Central Coast.

Did you know? The number of books in a child’s home is one of the greatest predictors of a child’s success in school and beyond.

Yet studies show one-third of American families have less than 25 books in the home.

You can help change that. You can be the hero of a child’s story by giving today.