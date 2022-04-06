Watch
UPDATE: Hwy 101 back open after full closure through Nipomo

CAL FIRE SLO
On Wednesday morning, fire officials say Hwy 101 is closed to both north and southbound traffic near Tefft St. in Nipomo due to downed power lines across the freeway.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 14:20:05-04

UPDATE (11:17 a.m.) - Hwy 101 was fully reopened to traffic at about 11:15 a.m. after crews removed the power lines from the freeway.

Hwy 101 is fully closed through Nipomo after power lines fell across the freeway, officials said Wednesday morning.

Northbound traffic is blocked at the Hwy 166 off ramp, and southbound traffic is stopped at Los Berros Rd. Both southbound on ramps at Tefft St. and Willow St. are shut down to traffic.

In a tweet CAL FIRE SLO posted at 10:53 a.m., officials said there is no current estimate when the highway will reopen.

CHP initially reported the fallen lines at about 10:38 a.m., noting that vehicles were driving over the fallen lines.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the lines have not deenergized. As of 11 a.m., PG&E's outage map did not report any outages along Tefft St.

CHP logs indicate Caltrans crews are headed to the area, and additional closures could be announced.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

