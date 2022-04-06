UPDATE: Hwy 101 back open after full closure through Nipomo

UPDATE (11:17 a.m.) - Hwy 101 was fully reopened to traffic at about 11:15 a.m. after crews removed the power lines from the freeway.

Update: US 101 in Nipomo now open in both directions. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 6, 2022

Hwy 101 is fully closed through Nipomo after power lines fell across the freeway, officials said Wednesday morning.

Northbound traffic is blocked at the Hwy 166 off ramp, and southbound traffic is stopped at Los Berros Rd. Both southbound on ramps at Tefft St. and Willow St. are shut down to traffic.

In a tweet CAL FIRE SLO posted at 10:53 a.m., officials said there is no current estimate when the highway will reopen.

POWER LINES DOWN: North and South HWY 101 shut down due to power lines across the HWY near Tefft St. in Nipomo. Use caution while driving in the area. ⚠️ Duration of closure unknown. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/wjPs4tcCDJ — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 6, 2022

CHP initially reported the fallen lines at about 10:38 a.m., noting that vehicles were driving over the fallen lines.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the lines have not deenergized. As of 11 a.m., PG&E's outage map did not report any outages along Tefft St.

CHP logs indicate Caltrans crews are headed to the area, and additional closures could be announced.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.