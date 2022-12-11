Downed power poles prompt road closures in Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo

Some road closures are in place in San Luis Obispo County Sunday due to downed power poles.

San Luis Obispo police at 1:30 p.m. said the intersection of Taft and the Southbound Highway 101 offramp will be closed for at least a few hours after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Officers say the driver is being treated for minor injuries. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

An outage began in that area just after noon and was impacting 2,545 PG&E customers as of 1:26 p.m. No estimated time of restoration was given.

In Pismo Beach, a portion of Highway 1 near Dolliver Street was also closed due to a downed police. Crews were on scene around 1:30 p.m. It’s unknown when the road will reopen.

An outage in the Pismo Beach area that began last night was still impacting more than 1,400 PG&E customers into Sunday afternoon. Restoration was expected by 11 p.m.