Downed tree and power lines near Santa Barbara City College

Some early morning Santa Barbara commuters may have faced some detours Tuesday.

A tree and some power lines came down on Loma Alta near Santa Barbara City College around 8 a.m. Police say Loma Alta is closed between Cliff and Shoreline for an unknown amount of time.

Traffic signals are out in this area and Santa Barbara police want to remind drivers to please drive slow and safe.

And a downed tree was blocking the Carrillo on-ramp to Highway 101 southbound around 6 a.m.

California Highway Patrol was at the scene and Caltrans worked to clear the roadway.

A full closure of the on-ramp was in effect for about two hours until the tree was cleared. The on-ramp is open.

Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Scott Safechuck said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has increased staffing levels with extra water rescue personnel and heavy equipment and personnel.

Officials advise residents to stay away from creeks, rivers, and embankments.