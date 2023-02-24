Watch Now
Downed trees keeping public works crews busy across Central Coast

San Luis Obispo County Public Works
4th Street, Oceano
Posted at 1:59 PM, Feb 24, 2023
Public works and road crews were busy across the Central Coast on Friday as another strong storm system moved into the region.

In San Luis Obispo County, a downed tree caused the closure of 4th Street in Oceano.

Crews were also working to remove a tree that had fallen on Ardath Drive in Cambria.

Ardath Dr., Cambria

In Nipomo, resident Stephen Stachura shared a photo of a tree that had fallen across Eucalyptus Rd. at Osage St.

Eucalyptus Rd. at Osage St., Nipomo

In Santa Barbara County, fire crews responded to a large tree that fell onto a house in the 200 block of Deer Run Ln. in Orcutt. Fire officials described the eucalyptus tree as between 80 and 100 feet tall. They say it caused major damage to the home and the Red Cross was notified to assist the residents with housing.

Deer Run Ln., Orcutt

