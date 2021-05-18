Watch
Downed utility line affects Hwy 101 traffic near Los Alamos

KSBY
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 18, 2021
UPDATE (12:36 p.m.) - All lanes of traffic are now back open.
(12 p.m.) - A downed utility line is affecting traffic on Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

At about 11:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reports a contractor hit a utility pole, causing the line to fall.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway are blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

CHP and Caltrans are at the scene and PG&E is responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

