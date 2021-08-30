Downtown Atascadero boasts new murals

New murals have popped up in Atascadero as part of SLO County Art's Equality Mural Project.

The project, launched back in June, is dedicated to adding 10 more murals throughout the downtown area. Organizers say they also want to increase the representation of people of color and women on the walls of Atascadero.

The Equality Mural Project commissions local artists, as well as people from all over, to plan and paint the murals.

One of the newest murals, titled "Nature Is For Everyone," is by local artist Brandy Pippin and can be found on the side of Bru Coffeehouse. Another new mural is artist Isaac Yorke's "Tumi Ishi Blocks" which can be seen at the entrance of Sherwin Williams Paint.

The city encourages community members to check out the downtown stores, restaurants, and bakeries while exploring the different murals.

All 10 murals are expected to be finished by the end of the year.