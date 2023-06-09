Downtown Beautification Day volunteers help cleaning efforts ahead of summer

The Downtown Santa Barbara Organization hosted another volunteer clean-up event, “Downtown Beautification Day”, to support and enhance the downtown business district ahead of the summer season.

Event organizers say there was a sense of unity among the volunteers, fostering a tangible community spirit that inspired everyone involved.

The event took place on Saturday, June 3.

Volunteers of all ages joined together with gloves, trash bags, and cleaning materials and ventured out to various areas of downtown, picking up litter, removing and taking note of graffiti, and working to transform their respective blocks of downtown.

Event organizers say the goal of the volunteer beautification day was to put extra eyes on areas of downtown that are less regularly addressed by city maintenance as they prepare to welcome more locals and guests for the summer season.

If you or your group are interested in joining the next downtown volunteer clean up/beautification day event, please express your interest by emailing daniel@downtownsb.org.