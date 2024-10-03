Downtown Carpinteria to Host 38th annual California Avocado Festival

CARPINTERIA, CA — Friday marks the first day of Avofest in Downtown Carpinteria, a three-day festival celebrating the California Avocado.

The decades-long tradition with the motto “Peace, Love and Guacamole,” will take place along Linden Avenue from 1 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Opening night will consist of this year’s Honorable Chairperson Francis Brand balancing an avocado on the head of the seal at Seal Fountain Plaza along the 800 block of Linden Avenue.

The first of many groups of local youth bands will be playing at the youth stage, courtesy of the festival’s partnering up with Rock n Roll.

On Saturday, participants will compete in the Avocado Strong Arm Contest, and Sunday is the Guacamole World Championship.

There will also be auctions.

Organizers expect around 40,000 people to attend the festival that will include 75 vendors food, art and other vendors.

More than 70 bands will also play.

As a community-benefiting festival, organizers say Avofest supports three college scholarships and is expexted to contribute $1.5k to the Warrior Pool Foundation along with $5,000 in support of Future Farmers of America.

For more information, visit the Avofest website at California Avocado Festival.

