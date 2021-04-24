Watch
Downtown Centre Cinemas 7 reopens after being closed more than a year

Posted at 11:40 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 02:40:54-04

The Downtown Centre Cinemas 7 in San Luis Obispo reopened on April 22 after being closed for more than a year.

The owner says the business has been with his family for 100 years.

The theater is following CinemaSafe protocols which include mask-wearing and 6 feet of social distancing, according to the Movie Experience at Downtown Centre.

Movies such as "Mortal Kombat," "Godzilla vs. Kong," and "Nomadland" are showing right now.

Currently, 25% occupancy is allowed.

For more information on guidelines in place and movie showings, click here.

