Downtown Centre Cinemas 7 reopens after being closed more than a year

The Downtown Centre Cinemas 7 in San Luis Obispo reopened on April 22 after being closed for more than a year.

The owner says the business has been with his family for 100 years.

The theater is following CinemaSafe protocols which include mask-wearing and 6 feet of social distancing, according to the Movie Experience at Downtown Centre.

Movies such as "Mortal Kombat," "Godzilla vs. Kong," and "Nomadland" are showing right now.

Currently, 25% occupancy is allowed.

