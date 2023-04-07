Watch Now
Downtown Farmers' Market hosts Easter 'Bunny Trail'

Posted at 9:52 PM, Apr 06, 2023
The downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market hosted its annual ‘Bunny Trail’ tonight.

The free Easter tradition had families follow a trail and collect treats from several downtown businesses.

“Well, I got a lot of smarties and I love the candy here and I love how we have to like go on the map and explore SLO downtown and more it’s very fun,” said Loujayn Chafroud, who participated in the bunny trail with her younger siblings.

There was also a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, where kids could take pictures with the bunny.

