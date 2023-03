Dozens of vendors along with food trucks, a kids zone, beer and wine garden, live music and more will be part of the kick-off Friday evening to to Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria.

The event takes place every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through September 29 at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway and Cook Street.

Organizers say a new attraction this year for the family-friendly event is a bingo tent.

Admission and parking are both free.