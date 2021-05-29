Downtown Fridays return to Santa Maria

Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria are back and the place to be. They’re kicking it off with vendors, food trucks and music.

Community members say it’s the event that they’ve been waiting for.

“I’m super excited, you know, that’s all I’ve been talking about all week was getting ready, getting out here, seeing a bunch of people,” said Boomers Santa Maria manager Katie Garnica.

“It’s really nice to be out here and enjoy the outdoors and be out here again with the music,” said Downtown Fridays attendee Paul Cruz.

Santa Maria Public Information Manager, Mark Van De Kamp, says he’s surprised by the great turnout, because there was just a day’s notice for the event.

“This is what Santa Maria needs. It gets people and families to come down to a really great friendly event,” said Van De Camp.

But for the past year, Downtown Fridays had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic. Organizers even held the event virtually last year instead.

“A lot of our sales did decline just because all of these outside events completely had to stop,” said G Brothers Kettle Corn manager Silvia Garcia.

Now, they’re not allowed to have bounce houses or live bands like last year, and COVID-19 protocols are in place - like the usual mask-wearing and social distancing.

There’s also stations for hand sanitizer throughout the venue.

“I’m looking forward to the event continuing to evolve as the rules allow so we can see some live entertainment and other attractions,” said Van De Camp.

Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria will be back every Friday through October 29th. Attractions and entertainment are also expected to expand as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

