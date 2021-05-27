Downtown Fridays returning to Santa Maria this week

Downtown Fridays is returning to Santa Maria on Friday, May 28.

The weekly event includes vendors, food trucks, and music. There are also opportunities to win prizes.

Downtown Fridays takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot near the corner of Broadway and Cook Street.

Admission and parking are free.

The event is scheduled to take place every Friday, weather permitting, through October 29.

COVID-19 public health guidelines will be in place, including requiring all patrons and vendors to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. There will also be hand sanitation and handwashing stations located throughout the venue.

Attractions and entertainment are expected to expand as pandemic restrictions are lifted.