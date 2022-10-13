Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmer's Market celebrates fire prevention night

The Central Coast community is invited to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market on Thursday, October 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature firefighters from all over San Luis Obispo County showing off their latest fire safety equipment, giving tours of their vehicles and educating the public on fire prevention.

Fire Prevention Night is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Agencies will be located off of Higuera Street on Chorro & Broad. Participants include SLO City Fire, CAL FIRE, Diablo Canyon Fire and Five Cities Fire Authority.

Fire Prevention Week takes place across the nation from October 9 to 15.

This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” reinforcing the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly.

This October marks the hundredth anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running public health observance on record.