Downtown San Luis Obispo lights continue to change with new holiday theme

Light up downtown in San Luis Obispo continues to spark joy for the community as the themes continue with the holidays.

Decorations in Mission Plaza are changing from holiday inspirational messages throughout the walkway during Valentine's Day to a "SLO Lucky" theme for St. Patrick's Day.

An Instagram post from Downtown SLO says, "We are SLO Lucky for our community! Come visit the newest creative installation in Mission Plaza...you might just find a pot of gold!"

The new installation comes as more restaurants are opening due to the county moving into the less restrictive tier. Organizers with Downtown SLO are encouraging people to get out and enjoy the downtown experience while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask while visiting.

This is the third Mission Plaza holiday installation. The first was a Christmas theme and the second was a Valentine's Day theme hoping to spread inspirational messages throughout the community.