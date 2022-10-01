Watch Now
Downtown San Luis Obispo opens parade applications for 2022 Holiday Happenings

Posted at 6:23 AM, Oct 01, 2022
Downtown San Luis Obispo is preparing for its 2022 Holiday Happenings.

This year’s theme is “Rock ‘n’ Retro!”

Many holiday events will be returning to downtown, including the 46th annual holiday parade.

The Downtown SLO Holiday Parade is one of the largest parades on the Central Coast, featuring more than 80 decorated floats, dancers, marching bands and vehicles.

Applications to be in the parade open on Saturday, Oct. 1, and close on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Parade participation is limited.

The holiday parade will take place on Dec. 2, from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

