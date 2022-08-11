Watch Now
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week

Downtown Santa Barbara
Photo by: Eduard Marmet on Flickr.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 10, 2022
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week.

1. On August 11, Hot Tuna Acoustic will play at Loberto Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
2. On August 11, Vinny Berry music band will be live at Institution Ale Co. in the beer garden at 6 p.m.
3. On August 12, enjoy a night of comedy and wine at 7:30 p.m. at Crush Bar & Tap.
4. On August 12, there will be a free showing of the film Moonrise Kingdom, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse at 8:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or a low chair.
5. On August 12, the Makers and Wares Market is at 1 p.m. which occurs weekly.
6. On August 13, you can relive the days of summer camp at the Afterparty at Camp Moxi at 7 p.m. Activities include DIY bandana screen printing, knot-tying and row races with UCSB Rowing. Tickets can be here.

