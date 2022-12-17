Downtown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Décor Contest Winners

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara announced the winners of this year's Holiday Décor Contest.

Each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts.

The judging committee strolled along State Street on Thursday evening to embrace the decorated storefronts.

More than 40 downtown businesses participated in this year’s festivities, and each window stayed true to the business while maintaining a holiday theme.

The judging committee's highlights include polar bears, 8ft trees, inflatables, moose-riding Santas, and a custom north pole train.

This year, the score was as close as it gets.

1st place was a tie with 33.8 points, and 2nd place was a tie with 33.5 points.

33 Jewels received 1st place and “The Golden Peacock Nest Award.”

Chase Restaurant & Lounge also earned 1st place and “The Flying Reindeer Award.”

Kaleidoscope Flowers and State Street Axe Club tied for 2nd place.

Kaleidoscope Flowers won “The Crimson Christmas Award,“ and State Street Axe Club won “The Grinchmas Award.”