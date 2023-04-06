The community is invited to downtown Santa Barbara's 1st Thursday Art Walk.

This is an evening of art and culture in downtown Santa Barbara from 5 to 8 p.m.

On the first Thursday of each month, participating galleries and venues offer free access to visual and performing arts in a fun and social environment.

Venues feature attractions such as art openings, live music, artists' receptions, lectures, wine tastings, and hands-on activities.

Event organizers say 1st Thursday Art Walks provides an opportunity for residents to indulge in local culture, mingle with neighbors and participate in the arts community.

