Downtown Santa Barbara's Season of Cheer festivities

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors are pleased to share a series of holiday happenings in November and December.

All activities are free unless noted.

This year's Season of Cheer festivities kicks off with a free Candlelight Concert Series each Wednesday, beginning November 9 through December 14 (with the exception of November 23rd).

Participants can enjoy live entertainment surrounded by holiday candles on the steps of the historic Santa Barbara Museum of Art from 5 to 7 p.m.

There is an option to grab a meal from one of the many nearby restaurants or a beverage at Mosaic Locale (Draughtsmen Aleworks, Old Town Coffee, Buena Onda Empanadas). Attendees can take $2 off beer and wine from 5 p.m. until close, and $1 off orders of three empanadas or more. For full concert details click here.

The Season of Cheer series continues with additional activations including a Friendsgiving Rock the Block: a block party on Thursday, November 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street.

Attendees can enjoy live music, performances, arts & crafts, and themed photo ops. Youth ages six through 10 may also participate in the annual Prince & Fairy Art Contest. The winners of the Prince & Fairy Art Contest will get the privilege of lighting the annual Christmas Tree at the December 2 Tree Lighting Ceremony. All Rock the Block events are free and open to the entire community.

For a full list of Season of Cheer activities, please visit www.downtownsb.org.