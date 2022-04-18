Downtown SLO Banner Program kicks off

Downtown SLO launched its Downtown Banner Program to help promote local events and organizations.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Fest is the first to participate in the program with banners on display on Monterey Street.

The banner program provides an opportunity for non-profits and not-for-profit organizations to share with the public more about what they do.

The organizations must work closely with Downtown SLO to coordinate and approve the messaging, design, installation and duration of the banners.

Participants have to sign a contract and agree to have the signs up for at least 30 days but no longer than 60 days.

The banners are on display at four potential locations: Monterey Street and Osos Street, Higuera Street and Garden Street; Palm, Chorro and Morro Streets or Marsh, Broad and Nipomo Streets.

The cost of the banners depends on the chosen location and the number of banners displayed.

For information on costs, click here.

Downtown SLO visitors can see the banners for the San Luis Obispo International Film Fest. An event that will take place from April 26, 2022 to May 1, 2022.