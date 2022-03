San Luis Obispo’s weekly Downtown Farmers’ Market is canceled this week due to rain.

Rain is expected to arrive on the Central Coast late Thursday afternoon with the bulk of the system passing overnight into Friday morning. The system will bring colder temperatures but likely not more than half an inch of rain with more activity outside of the Central Coast.

Downtown SLO says the market will resume next week.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along a portion of Higuera Street.