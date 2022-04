The Downtown SLO Farmers' Market scheduled for Thursday, April 21, has been canceled due to forecasted rain.

Organizers say the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution and for the safety of our market visitors."

Farmers' Market is held every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. along five blocks of Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo.

For updates, visit the Downtown SLO website.