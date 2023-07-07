Downtown SLO Farmers' Market celebrates its 40th anniversary

The Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market celebrated its 40th anniversary on Thursday.

Frank Dufault, who helped create the popular weekly event, says it actually started out as something completely different and was called "Thursday Night Activities."

“It started as a volleyball tournament, then we had a car show, recreation vehicles, and then the big one was the rib cook-off,” Dufault said.

A couple of years later, it all changed.

“Two years later, someone came up to me and said, ‘You need to get farmers markets down here,'” Dufault said. “The farmers market took off, and then it just blew up."

“Forty years later in 2023, we have five blocks of a giant street fair that includes a farmers market filled with agricultural products that are grown and we also have live music,” said Bettina Swigger, Downtown SLO CEO.

Swigger says the market also supports local businesses and the economy.

“Three businesses that had booths at the farmers' market are now moving into downtown,” Swigger said.

Downtown SLO is a nonprofit organization that works with the city to close down the streets every Thursday night.

“The big event tonight is our 40th Anniversary. We will be having a block party with some of our partners from AGM Radio. We will also have a karaoke contest, a photo booth, etc.,” Swigger said.

There will be around 116 vendors and live music.

The block party takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the intersection of Higuera and Chorro streets.