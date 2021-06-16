Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market expanding to pre-pandemic route

This week, Californians were finally allowed to show off those mask tans and smile at strangers.

Now, they'll be able to do that at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market, which is expanding to look more like it was before the pandemic.

Since reopening in May, a few thousand people visit the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market every Thursday, but this week, organizers say they expect more than usual.

"We are likely going to expect more now that we have a larger footprint downtown, and we're allowed to bring more in now that the economy has reopened as of June 15,” said Whitney Chaney, Downtown SLO program director.

They're bringing back some beloved traditions. Organizers say they will have around three entertainers every Thursday moving forward, just like they used to, but there are some things from the pandemic they're keeping.

"All of the parklets that have been placed along Higuera Street will be activated. you can enjoy some dining from those restaurants and participate and enjoy the market in a new way,” Chaney said.

They'll have a full roster of vendors, including more than 60 this week. Additional vendors will join in later months.

“Some of our venders are still gearing up, staffing up, getting to return back to the market after being gone for almost a year, so we look forward to welcoming everyone back as they are ready to do so,” Chaney said.

Organizers said there will also be balloons and face painting.

Masks are not required for people who are fully vaccinated.

