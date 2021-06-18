Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market fully reopens to pre-pandemic operations

Now that California’s economy is fully open, Downtown San Luis Obispo’s Farmers’ Market is expanding to look more like it did before the pandemic.

“Now that it’s fully open it kind of feels like the last thing to put everything back to the normal swing of things,” said Farmers’ Market goer, Emma Hayes.

Downtown San Luis Obispo’s Farmers Market first resumed in May selling only local produce, but this week, the popular market has expanded to five city blocks.

“It was fun to bring it back in that condensed version, but we’re really excited about bringing it back to its full effect,” Bettina Swigger, Downtown SLO CEO, said.

The biggest difference from weeks prior is that masks for people who are vaccinated and physical distancing are no longer required.

“I’m very happy to not have to wear a mask anymore and just that we’re getting things back to normal,” said California Bee Company vendor Sophia Ray.

This time around, the Farmers’ Market has more than 60 vendors and more entertainment and activities for families.

“We’re definitely excited to check out the food, definitely excited to check out entertainment and just see what San Luis Obispo really had to offer,” said Farmers’ Market goer Charles Blanchette.

Entertainers are also happy to share their music with the community again.

“It’s just the greatest time to see music and I think it’ll affect people to see it and be apart of it,” said Marston Smith, also known as, Lord of the Cello.

Organizers say, as the market continues to grow, they’ll be adding new vendors. So members of the community can expect something new every week.

“It’s a tradition that’s lasted for a very long time. Other communities look to San Luis Obispo’s Farmer’s Market as something to aspire to and we’re delighted to be bringing it back,” said Swigger.

Downtown San Luis Obispo’s Farmers’ Market takes place every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. on Higuera street.