It is National Law Enforcement week in the United States and Downtown SLO is celebrating the week with a special event at Thursday night’s farmers’ market.

Law Enforcement Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers Market will be free and open to the public.

Law enforcement officers will be at the event to provide interactive educational demonstrations to kids.

Children will also be allowed to test out some equipment and view transportation vehicles and robots.

The event is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.