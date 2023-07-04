Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a Block Party

The Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a Block Party on Thursday, July 6.

The party will be at the intersections of Higuera and Chorro Streets and Higuera and Garden Streets from 6–8 p.m., during the regular farmers’ market from 6–9 p.m.

There will be a showcase for the market’s history through photos and news clips, a 360-degree photo booth, free items, an interactive exhibit of community members’ memories at the market, and an '80s-themed karaoke party.

Downtown SLO

The '80s Karaoke Party throws back to the grand opening of the farmers’ market in 1983. Participants can win tickets to a live performance of The B-52’s or Sammy Hagar at the California Mid-State Fair and SLO Sweets treats. Karaoke is hosted by 93.3 KZOZ and sponsored by Kramer Events and SLO Sweets.

Community members can submit photos or memories for the interactive exhibit via email at Farmers@DowntownSLO.com and RSVP for the event on their Facebook page.