Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market to resume this week

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
farmers market.jfif
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:21:06-04

The Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market will return this week with fewer vendors and a smaller footprint.

It stalled operations more than a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market, which resumes Thursday at 6 p.m., will only involve two blocks of Higuera Street between Chorro and Osos streets.

Vendors will also be limited to between 20-30 certified farmers, sellers who make pre-packaged food, and artisans and makers of home goods that are made in-house and off-site.

Social distancing among vendors will be enforced and hand-washing stations installed.

The impacted streets will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7