Downtown SLO Farmers' Market to resume this week

The Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market will return this week with fewer vendors and a smaller footprint.

It stalled operations more than a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market, which resumes Thursday at 6 p.m., will only involve two blocks of Higuera Street between Chorro and Osos streets.

Vendors will also be limited to between 20-30 certified farmers, sellers who make pre-packaged food, and artisans and makers of home goods that are made in-house and off-site.

Social distancing among vendors will be enforced and hand-washing stations installed.

The impacted streets will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m.

