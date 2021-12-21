Downtown SLO names winner of 2021's best decorated storefront

Downtown SLO announced Monday the winner in their Annual Decorated Window Showcase People's Choice competition.

Organizers with Downtown SLO say more than 50 businesses in downtown San Luis Obispo and restaurants decorated their windows and storefronts to display this years' California-Dreamin theme.

During the competition, downtown visitors were encouraged to follow a map listing the participating restaurants and businesses to check out their displays and vote for their favorites online.

Downtown SLO organizers say they received 1,996 votes, the most they have ever received since the start of the program.

The winner of 2021's Peoples' Choice is Epiphany Bridal Boutique. Their display featured elegant bridal dresses accompanied by very on-theme handcrafted surfboards, sunglasses and beach balls.

Calico Trading Company earned second place with their elaborate paper snowflakes, Joliene Bakery's whimsical painted mushrooms won third place, and the stunning lights covering the storefront of Karson Butler Events at the Ah Louis Store received an award for WOW Factor.

Downtown SLO Second place, Calico Trading Company

Voting is closed now, however, downtown visitors are still encouraged to check out the decorated window displays.

Downtown SLO Third place, Joliene's Bakery

A map of participants can be found here.