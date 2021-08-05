Downtown SLO streets to see improvements starting next week

The City of San Luis Obispo is bringing improvements to downtown streets starting Aug. 9.

The project is set to span four months. It will bring on-street handicap accessible parking to Marsh and Higuera Sts. and two new pedestrian crossings with flashing beacons.

Street repair will include fixing pavement, improving road striping and upgrading bike lanes and sidewalks.

The city says that downtown business and parking will still be accessible, but people in the area can expect temporary lane closures and traffic delays.

Streets included in the upgrades are Higuera, Marsh, Nipomo, Johnson, Phillips and Pepper.

The city says that while summer is peak season for downtown businesses, the warm, dry weather is the key factor in the project's timing.

Details on the project and maps of the improvements are available on the city's website.