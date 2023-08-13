Dozens gather in Morro Bay on Saturday to help give back to their community

It was an early morning for those who helped with Saturday's cleanup near Morro Rock.

“This is our responsibility,” Kevin Campion, Owner of 805 Boardshop in Atascadero, said.

Multiple companies partnered up Saturday to host a beach cleanup near Morro Rock.

“We have to take care of the coast, so this is something as a community we felt we needed to do,”Campion said.

Campion says he chose this area because it is one of the busiest beaches on the Central Coast.

“Pickup waste that's maybe floated in or that someone’s left behind, and you can still really enjoy your time when you're doing that and also leave feeling like you have made things better for having been there,” Campion continued.

805 Boardshop and others from Sunroom coffee, Jcarroll Printing Company and Williams Junk Removal all turned out for the early morning cleanup.

“There is still very much a need for us to be present and show up and make sure our beaches stay clean,” Long said.

Jake Long works at 805 Boardshop and regularly surfs at Morro Bay Beach.

“Just to see everyone I love and everyone that I see at the shop on a daily basis out here overall working for the same goal to keep our beaches clean…to show up and really show the community we're here to support it,” Long continued.

To Campion, it is not just about the trash cleanup.

“Not just clean your beach but create a message that people get about how important this resource is to our community,” Campion said.

Campion said 805 Boadshop plans to do this retgularly and encourages others in the community to join.

He says this is something that we all need to be doing.

805 Boardshop is also collecting donations for those affected by the devastating fires in Lahaina. Campion said they will match the donations they receive.

